“Her name is Eva Braun. She is Hitler’s mistress. While she is doing gymnastics on the banks of a mountain lake, millions of victims of her lover are dying throughout Europe. This is how ‘Eva Braun in intimacy’ began, which aired La 2 last night in the first part of its documentary container program ‘Documaster’. The space gathered a 4.1 percent share, which meant 677,000 viewers.

A good fact for the second chain. Although it also reflects some wear of the replacement. Because this hour-long report, directed by Isabelle Clarke and Daniel Costelle, has been recovered on several occasions by Televisión Española. Always with acceptance success.

The tape shows Hitler’s intimate life through the eyes of his lover, Eva Braun, who made numerous recordings thanks to his own 16-millimeter camera, which was given to him by Fhürer himself. Or as she said: ‘my Fhürer’

Between 1937 and 1944, Braun filmed his lover because he thought Hollywood would use his images for a blockbuster. Because the need to capture “idyllic” situations with the motivation to try to transcend does not come from now with the boom in social networks, it is a constant with the passage of time. In fact, the recordings show Braun performing gymnastics, traveling or posing with almost the same paraphernalia of a 20th century ‘influencer’ who aims to project artifice happiness on ‘Instagram’.

But Eva Braun was wrong in the fate of those homemade images with Oscar’s pretensions. In the end, these stills – which innocently searched and reported numerous personalities – were seized by the Allied Secret Services in 1945 and presented as evidence in the grand trials of the regime.

As if it were a celluloid reality show that brings us closer to a terrifyingly close Hitler, ‘Eva Braun in intimacy’ is a voyeaur x-ray of Adolf’s life from within. Although with the claims of Hitler himself, he was skillful in going further in traditional propaganda to create a hypnotic and overwhelming iconography. So much so that he even used his own lover with the aim of recording from his unconscious indifference his personal life in his rest house in the Bavarian Alps.

Hitler’s frivolous and accommodating mistress recorded and recorded without realizing that she was immortalizing the most heinous terror. Documents that work on television even if you see them for the third time: because they are not a recreation, they are a disturbing real picture that was intended to infect the Fhürer’s closest home side and, paradoxically, only projects its chilling and troubled loneliness. He transmits it in the general plane and in the detail, when he caresses again and again the children who swarmed there.