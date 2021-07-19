Euskaltel’s Board of Directors unanimously approves the OPA | News | Operators

The board of directors of Euskaltel ha unanimously approved of its members, in its session on July 12, 2021, the public offer for the acquisition of shares voluntary formulated by Kaixo Telecom.

The operation was authorized by the National Securities Market Commission on July 5, 2021. Now, the council of the Basque operator issues a favorable report for the operation. In this document they maintain that the offer price initially amounted to 11.17 euros per share, but was revised down to 11 euros after the distribution of 0.17 euros dividend carried out in June.

The offer acceptance period is 24 calendar days counted from the trading day following the date of publication of the first announcement. Consequently, the term began on July 7, 2021 and It will end at 24:00 on July 30, 2021.

The Euskaltel Board of Directors approves the OPA.

The report maintains that the effectiveness of the offer is subject only to acceptance by holders of at least 133,984,021 Euskaltel shares, representing 75% plus one share of the telco’s capital stock. Given that the selling shareholders have been bound by irrevocable commitments to accept the offer with all their shares in Euskaltel, that is, 93,466,717 shares representing 52.32% of the company’s capital stock, the minimum acceptance condition It will be fulfilled if, in addition to the selling shareholders, shareholders holding 40,517,304 shares representing 22.68% of the capital stock accept the offer.

Other highlights in the document are the commitments acquired by MásMóvil such as maintaining Euskaltel’s corporate and tax headquarters or employing the Group’s clients access to ultra-fast FTTH broadband, the segregation of part of its infrastructures into a third company (‘FibreCo’) and the promotion of the deployment of the 5G network in the Basque Country, among other issues.

Likewise, the management of the Basque firm has also recalled the intention of MásMóvil de exclude telco from the Stock Exchange if it is accepted by 75% of the property and to modify the dividend policy, suspending “initially” the payment thereof.