The Euskaltel group will use the Virgin telco brand to make the leap to its national expansion. The company will announce this Wednesday its business plans and strategies to address 85% of the Spanish market, where it is not yet present.

The CEO of the Euskaltel Group, José Miguel García, plans to appear this Wednesday telematically on the occasion of the presentation of Virgin telco, in which the visual image and brand identity will be announced, along with market positioning and business strategy.

After various steps such as creating a executive team The only one oriented to the integration of the three companies that make up the group or the improvement of wholesale access agreements, the following was the brand license agreement with the Virgin Group to use the brand for its expansion throughout the Spanish territory .

The Virgin brand will coexist with the three established brands, Euskaltel, Telecable and R, which will continue to provide services in each of their respective areas (Euskadi, Asturias and Galicia).

80% more income

After the signing of this agreement with Virgin, in March, a few days before the state of alarm was declared for the coronavirus pandemic, the group announced its business plan (2020-2025), which included raise revenue by more than 80% in six years, until reaching 1,300 million euros in 2025 and achieving a gross operating result (Ebitda) of around 500 million euros that year, representing an increase of 45% compared to 345 million in 2019.

In this business plan, you already anticipated that your national expansion It would start in the second quarter of 2020, and this Wednesday Virgin telco, the new operator and brand, is presented for its jump to the rest of the market.

18.4 million households

With this process of national expansion, according to the business plan, the group will multiply by eight the size of its target market, up to 18.4 million households, and the group estimates that this will allow it to more than double the volume of the current customer base in both fixed and mobile services.

Specifically, the plan contemplates multiply your current fixed telecom customer base by 2.3, to exceed 1.5 million customers, incorporating around 800,000 new fixed customers from expanding markets into its base.

For its part, it foresees that mobile services contracted exceed three million in 2025, compared to one million services today, practically multiplying the current volume base of mobile services used by users by three.

Investment: up to 90 million euros

As a consequence of the growth in the customer base, both fixed and mobile, the plan contemplates that revenues grow almost double in the next five years, with an average annual growth of 11%.

The company has already announced that the investment for national expansion is almost entirely linked to growth in the customer base, so that the total investment dedicated to this process will be below 20% of long-term income.

Specifically, Euskaltel’s forecasts indicate that the total investment for its national expansion will reach in 2025 between 80 and 90 million euros, of which 90% will be related to customer growth, while the remaining 10% will correspond to other aspects such as network maintenance or Information Technology (IT) systems.