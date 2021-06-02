Euskaltel will pay the complementary dividend of 0.17 euros before June 17

Bilbao, Jun 2 (EFE) .- The Basque telecommunications operator Euskaltel will pay shareholders a complementary dividend of 0.17 euros gross per share before June 17.

The dividend has been ratified by the General Shareholders’ Meeting that the company has telematically held this Wednesday at its headquarters in Derio (Bizkaia).

They are 0.31 euros per share charged to 2020, the same figure as the previous year, which implies the distribution of more than 55 million euros. 0.14 euros per share was anticipated in February, and the supplementary 0.17 will be paid before June 17.

This is the fifth consecutive year of dividend distribution since the company’s IPO in July 2015.

The meeting was held in the process of the MásMóvil takeover bid for Euskaltel, pending authorization by the CNMV and Competition.

The CEO of the company, José Miguel García, who this week celebrates two years at the helm of the company, has ensured that the objectives of his “roadmap” have been met, after implementing a “unique and efficient” structure in the group, consolidate its traditional businesses and face the national expansion plan with the Virgin Telco brand.

Garcia highlighted the success of Virgin Telco, which has reached 115,000 customers, 50 percent higher than expected. But the expansion has also had costs, which have led the Euskaltel group to lose 2.1 million euros in the first quarter of this year, as reported two weeks ago.

In addition, the group has begun updating its state-of-the-art fiber optic cable network. At this time, the update has already been completed in 45,000 households in 30 municipalities of its three traditional markets.

