Euskaltel will pay on June 17 a complementary dividend of 0.17 euros gross per share

Related news

Euskaltel will pay on June 17 a complementary dividend of 0.17 gross per share charged to the year 2020, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In this way, it complies with the agreements adopted this past June 2 at the company’s shareholders’ meeting.

One of the agreements was the payment of a complementary dividend, charged to the results of the year ended on December 31, 2020, 0.170 euros gross for each Euskaltel share with the right to receive it and that is in circulation on the aforementioned date.

The last date for the acquisition of shares with the right to dividends will be June 14, which means that, on June 15, the Euskaltel shares will start trading as an ex-coupon.

The payment of said dividend, scheduled for June 17, is made through the Sociedad de Management of the Securities Registration, Compensation and Settlement Systems, SAU (IBERCLEAR) and its participating entities, acting Norbolsa, Sociedad de Valores, SA as payment agent for the dividend.