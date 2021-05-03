Euskaltel starts the year with fewer profits and more customers | News | Operators

The Euskaltel Group entered the first quarter of the year 174.2 million euros, 1.4% more compared to the same period last year. However, the operator had a negative net result with some losses of 2.1 million.

The Group’s EBITDA has been affected by the growth of Virgin telco, due to customer retention campaigns that, although they have impacted on ARPU, have allowed 75% of customers to be enrolled in formal loyalty programs, and the suspension of renegotiations of wholesale agreements as a consequence of the Takeover bid launched by Más Móvil. The operator has closed the first quarter with a EBITDA of 73 million euros and it keeps its net debt stable.

Euskaltel Group Q1 2021 Results. Over 100,000 clients

On the other side of the scale, the company has experienced strong growth in its customer base, reaching a new record of 847,000 subscribers in the mass market, 10.2% more than those registered in the first three months of 2020. In just 10 months of presence in the market, Virgin telco has more than 100,000 clients – 80,000 over fixed network and 21,000 over mobile network -, and contributes more than 10.5 million euros to Euskaltel’s total revenue.

In addition to increasing its customer base, Virgin telco continues to increase the number of services per customer, as well as its ARPU. Specifically, ARPU grew more than 10% since the brand was launched 10 months ago, and the services contracted per client have risen by more than 23%, reaching 3.1 products and services for each client.

Thus, the services that have grown the most in this period have been mobile telecommunications, with 137,000 new services contracted, and ultra-fast broadband, with 78,000 more services than March 2020. TV rises with 9,000 new services with a penetration of over 70%. For its part, fixed telephony returns to the upward path.

On the other hand, the Business market presents the highest revenue growth in its history, increasing significantly by 9% compared to the first quarter of the previous year, reaching 32.3 million euros, with a customer base of 16,000 companies.