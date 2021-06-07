Euskaltel shareholders approve the operator’s roadmap | News | Operators

Euskaltel shareholders approve the operator’s roadmap.

The shareholders of Euskaltel Group have approved by a large majority, all the proposed resolutions formulated by the Board at the Ordinary General Meeting held at the company’s headquarters.

Among other items on the agenda, the Board has approved the annual accounts, management reports and the non-financial information statement for 2020, which confirm the growth achieved in both customers and profitability, as a result of the execution of the actions marked in the company’s strategic roadmap.

In his speech, the CEO of the Euskaltel Group, Jose Miguel Garcia, has highlighted the fulfillment of all the objectives communicated to the market. “We have successfully complied with the strategic roadmap, which has significantly boosted the growth and profitability of the company, to become one of the fastest growing operators in the telecommunications market in Spain.” To which he added: “We have largely exceeded all the objectives that we had set ourselves: to implement a single organization, consolidate the traditional business, and successfully complete the national expansion through the Virgin telco brand, with more than 115,000 clients, very above the objectives set ”.

Success of national expansion

The CEO, who this week celebrates two years at the helm of the company, stressed that the successful fulfillment of the strategic roadmap The Group has been based on three fundamental pillars: the creation of a single and integrated organization; the improvement and consolidation of the traditional business, through the implementation of efficiency programs, which have allowed the deal traditional exceeding 200 million euros in operating cash generation in the year, 7% more than in the previous year; and the successful launch of national expansion through the Virgin telco brand, which has exceeded its 2020 customer targets by more than 50%.

Furthermore, the telco has already launched an ambitious latest technology cable to fiber optic network upgrade project, which includes both the connection of traditional homes and the increase in network coverage, and that will generate a great amount of value for the company, since it requires a limited investment, since it already has a large amount of the required assets, such as pipelines, and supply and transportation networks. At this time, the update has already been completed in 45,000 households in 30 municipalities of its three traditional markets.

As a result of the fulfillment of its strategic plan, the Euskaltel Group has become one of the operators that has grown the most in the telecommunications market in Spain.

Dividend distribution

From this solid base, the Euskaltel Group Business Plan ensures growth and the creation of value for the shareholder, and foresees growth in the main financial and business magnitudes for the coming years based, fundamentally, on the execution of its plan of national expansion, which has transformed the company into a growth business.

The General Meeting has approved the proposal for the application of the operator’s profit and the distribution of the dividend corresponding to the year ended December 31, 2020. The final dividend to be distributed to shareholders, after approval, is 0.31 euros per action.