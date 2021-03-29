Euskaltel shareholder? These are your options in the MásMovil takeover bid

MásMóvil has launched a takeover bid (OPA), through its subsidiary Kaixo Telecom, on 100% of the shares of Euskaltel for a maximum amount of 2,000 million euros in cash.

The price offered is 11.17 euros, representing a premium of 16.47% compared to the close of Friday and 26.8% compared to the average price of the last 6 months. It is also above the average market consensus target price of € 10.2 per share. Only 4 houses out of the 17 analyzed by Euskaltel have higher prices by 11.50 euros per title.

The offer is conditional to the acceptance of 75% plus one share of the capital and subject to approval by the competition authorities (Council of Ministers and CNMC, mainly). The Councils of MásMóvil and Euskaltel have signed a collaboration agreement and it is expected that the Euskaltel council will approve the operation in the coming days.

Three of the main Euskaltel shareholders whose stakes add up ton a total of 52.32% of the capital, they have signed irrevocable commitments to accept the offer. These are the British fund Zegona Communications (21.438%), Kutxabank (19.882%) and Corporación Financiera Alba (11.0%).

This operation would create the fourth operator in Spain with 14 million lines and revenues of 2,700 million

Takeover bid on Euskaltel: what should shareholders do?

According to Bankinter analysts, “The operation makes strategic sense.” MásMóvil strengthens its position as the fourth national operator and strengthens its position in the north of Spain. For Euskaltel shareholders it means receiving a high premium, 16% compared to the current price and 27% compared to the average price of the last six months.

“In a first analysis the most advisable thing is to go to the OPA, or to sell to the market once the listed price is close to that offered in this operation”, Add the Bankinter analysts, who consider“ a counter-bid seems complicated once MásMóvil has achieved the commitment of the main Euskaltel shareholders to attend ”.

Read more

“In addition, despite not being an exclusion tender offer, The intention of MásMóvil seems to be to end up excluding the Basque operator from negotiation”, They point out.

Maria Mira, fundamental analyst at Investment Strategies, is not surprised by this friendly and voluntary takeover bid. “At the end of 2020, Euskaltel said it was open to studying any offer that was presented and it seems clear that the sector needs to consolidate. Vodafone was testing a possible operation and it seems that MásMóvil has anticipated it. From an operational point of view it makes perfect sense. The integration of Euskaltel in MásMóvil will favor the growth of the group and its presence in the geographic north of Spain, a strategy that seems entirely correct to me, “he explains.

A counter-cup on Euskaltel is ruled out

Look qualify as “Generous” the price of the operation. “At 11.17 euros per share, which is what is offered in this tender offer and under our forecast of results for the end of 2021, the offer involves paying a PER of 25.38v for Euskaltel, and 2v its book value, generous as I say” .

With everything, considers that MásMóvil’s takeover bid for Euskaltel is “a good offer”. “A prudent time could be expected because a counter-cup cannot be ruled out, although it I see it complicated given the commitment of the maximum shareholders with the MásMóvil offer. My recomendation is sell on the market at supply prices ”, Add.

From Renta 4, they emphasize that the price of the MásMóvil takeover of Euskaltel of 11.17 euros per share exceeds the target price of these analysts, of 10 euros per share, so They advise going to the operation “once you get the go-ahead from the competition authorities.”

Euskaltel shares rise to the price of the takeover bid

The price offered is 16.47% over the closing price of Euskaltel last Friday. Telco shares rise by that percentage in the continuous market, adjusting to the price of the operation. Link Securities experts consider that the price offered for MasMóvil of 11.17 per Euskaltel share is attractive, so recommend that shareholders go to the tender offer.

Euskaltel rises after the MásMóvil takeover bid

The same analysts expect that the European stocks in the telecommunications sector will perk up as a result of the takeover bid launched by Masmóvil for the Spanish company Euskaltel, operation that they believe will not be the last in a sector that is in the process of business concentration.

In the communication of the OPA, MásMóvil highlights its brands, Euskaltel in the Basque Country, R in Galicia and Telecable in Asturias, which have been in existence for more than 25 years. In addition, through the Virgin telco brand, Euskaltel has recently started its national expansion strategy. “The plans of the new MásMóvil, after the purchase of Euskaltel, is to continue its path of rapid growth and reach the size of Vodafone customers by 2022. In addition, the idea of ​​a takeover bid by Vodafone for More Mobile dissipates. MásMóvil has pointed out that the two companies are very complementary in terms of infrastructure assets at a geographic level, since they combine Euskaltel’s regional focus with MásMóvil’s presence throughout the territory, “say Divacons Alphavalue analysts.