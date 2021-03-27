Euskaltel, Liberbank, Acciona and Corporación Financ. Sunrise

Related news

The selective Spanish saves the 8,400 points and leaves it everything ready to close the week positively.

There is very little left to pay off the week positively and for that we will have to close above 8,493 points without actually putting the medium-term moving average at 8,238 points in a tight spot.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) Activate: Yesterday it traded above 140 euros although it could not hold them at the close, so we are still waiting for this break to be able to see the attack on the recent all-time highs above 147.10 euros. We should hope it gets it while Let’s not see that the 132.90 euros are lost.

2) Euskaltel: We already have the first closing above 9.50 euros and now we need the weekly closing to confirm above that level to be able to think about 9.80 euros and if you can with them then your all-time highs at 10.14 euros. As long as we do not lose the 9.35 euros, we must continue to wait for that scenario.

3) Liberbank: Confirm with a second close above the 0.295 euros and now it’s time to think about the next resistance at 0.3245 euros.

4) Alba Finance Corporation: As long as you don’t lose the 41.70 euros we must wait for a test at 44 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under monitoring Eduardo Bolinches