Euskaltel, Liberbank, Acciona and Corporación Financ. Sunrise

The Spanish selective remains at the gates of 8,400 points although this level will be sold expensive taking into account the corrections suffered yesterday on Wall Street.

Nevertheless, the danger would only come if we lose the 8,235 points which is the level where the medium-term moving average passes.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Activate: We are waiting for the break of 140 euros to be able to see the attack on the recent all-time highs above 147.10 euros. We should hope it gets it while Let’s not see that the 132.90 euros are lost.

2) Euskaltel: We are still waiting for the break of the 9.50 euros to be able to think about the 9.80 euros and if you can with them then your all-time highs at 10.14 euros. As long as we do not lose the 9.25 euros, we must continue to wait for that scenario.

3) Liberbank: Important that we see another close above 0.295 euros to confirm the desire to go for the next resistance at 0.3245 euros.

4) Alba Finance Corporation: It marks a new annual maximum and opens the way to 44 euros if it confirms with a second close above 42.50 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under monitoring Eduardo Bolinches