Related news

Yesterday we saw a session more typical of the first days of last March than we were getting used to seeing lately. And is that after rising 1,500 points in the last two weeks, the Spanish selective corrected almost 400 points yesterday and leaves us with a scenario in which seeing the behavior of Wall Street after the close, we will see more corrections and the problem will come with the break of 7,050 points.

Investors have returned to total panic at the rebound in coronavirus infections and are turning all markets upside down in what could be a new move to the ground in March, or at least that is what investors think yesterday. They chose not to take advantage of the corrections, waiting first to see the soil of the corrections.

Today is Friday and it will be a very important session to measure the temperance of investors and see if they really think that we are going back to the total closure of the economy, but regardless of what happens, and beyond director values of the Spanish index that would be those that continue with the strong corrections, we also have in our control panel several companies that are doing very well and that are from the technical point of view in a very important situation that they deserve their follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1) Euskaltel: This value succumbed yesterday as the vast majority of the values, however it will be necessary to be vigilant to see what happens before the support of 7.5 euros if they are tested in today’s session since it could generate a significant bullish reaction .

2) Special Ingots: With a rise of more than 4% yesterday, this value broke its immediate resistance more than doubling its monthly average volume, so it will be necessary to be very attentive to what it does in today’s session since it really has a free path towards 12 euros .

3) Neinor: Yesterday he made a very good closing at highs of the day and he could have his continuity in today’s session so he is also a strong candidate to follow up closely.

4) Solarpack: After collapsing yesterday to 12.70 euros, the stock starred in a stupendous bullish reaction that led it to close at the day’s highs and which could well continue in today’s session.

Evolution of the actions under monitoring