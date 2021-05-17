Euskaltel connects its fiber to the Derio Communications Hub | News | Connectivity

The Euskaltel Group connects to Telxius Derio Communications Hub, a carrier neutral infrastructure with great interconnection capacity located near Bilbao and a few kilometers from the mooring station of the Marea submarine cable.

The agreement will allow the Group and its brands, Euskaltel, R, Telecable and Virgin telco, to take advantage of the advanced interconnection and transmission capabilities offered by the Derio Communications Hub, thus improving the connectivity options of its network.

Euskaltel connects its fiber to the Derio Communications Hub.

The Derio Hub has a open architecture which guarantees that all operators, hyperscalars and content and cloud providers can benefit from its advanced services and its great interconnection capacity. It has specifications Tier III and combines the functionalities of a docking station with those of a International PoP. In addition, the building is 100% renewable and has natural cooling (free cooling) and up to 4 MW of power.

“Connecting our network to the Derio Hub opens up to our national and international clients a wide range of interconnection possibilities with the main communications hubs,” says the Director of Interconnection and Services to Operators of the Euskaltel Group, Goio Abaunza.

“Derio is a next-generation Communications Hub that opens up a world of IP, capacity and colocation services with direct connection to both the US and Europe. The main operators, content providers and companies find in Derio an innovative solution that responds to the growing demand for data transmission ”, he says. Carlos Casado, EMEA Sales Manager at Telxius Cable.