Eusebio Poncela, star signing in ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’

Eusebio Poncela is one of the additions to the ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ series. In the April issue of the FOTOGRAMAS magazine, he speaks openly about his life and work (it is rightly titled ‘Vivere Aude’).

In the second season of the series, Pol Rubio and company continue their adventures at the University, training at the Faculty of Philosophy. The auditorium is under construction, and the protagonist will establish a special relationship with the person in charge of the restoration of the building. In addition, Pol will also meet an old friend who will bring him bad news that will change his life forever.

For his part, Eusebio Poncela has a succulent career in the world of interpretation: both on stage and in the seventh art. There they are, as shown by ‘Martin (Hache)’, ‘800 bullets’,’ Intacto ‘, his works with Almodóvar (‘ The law of desire ‘or’ Matador ‘), or even the controversy -and now already cult-‘ Arrebato ‘. But there has also been space for television, as for example in ‘The joys and the shadows’.

In ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’, Poncela plays Dino, the owner of the Satanassa bar, and will be an emotional mentor for the protagonist played by Carlos Cuevas, that gifted student we met in the original series ‘Merlí’, and that in this spin-off he follows in the footsteps of his first mentor, that of the institute, enrolling in a career in philosophy.