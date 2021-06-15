Eurucopa: Kevin De Bruyne returns to training in Belgium

The midfielder of the Belgium national team, Kevin De Bruyne is back with the combined Roberto Martinez, the player of the Manchester City could see action in the game against Denmark after his injury in the final of the UEFA champions league.

Kevin De Bruyne saw no activity in the match against Russia that Belgium won 3-0 in St. Petersburg, the No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings will play its second match of the European Championship against the Danes, a match corresponding to Group B in Copenhagen.

Manchester City’s De Bruyne suffered a broken nose and cheekbone when colliding with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League Final last month. De Bruyne came out of exchange in the 60th minute of the duel that Chelsea won 1-0.

The Belgian Soccer Federation said Monday that De Bruyne, 29, has been training with the rest of the team since Sunday.

