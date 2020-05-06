The eurozone economy will contract at a record rate of 7.7% this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation will almost disappear, while public debt and the budget deficit will skyrocket, the European Commission projected in this regard. Wednesday.

“Europe has been experiencing an unprecedented economic shock since the Great Depression,” said European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni.

“But the depth of the recession and the strength of the recovery will be uneven, conditioned on the speed with which restrictions can be lifted, the importance of services like tourism in each economy and the financial resources of each country,” he said.

The Commission projects that, as the economy shrinks this year, consumer prices will almost stagnate. The inflation rate will decelerate to 0.2% in 2020, accelerating to 1.1% next year, when the euro zone is expected to return to 6.3% growth. The investment will plummet 13.3% this year, he added.

Efforts to sustain economies will widen budget deficits in the eurozone to 8.5% of GDP this year, from 0.6% last year, to 3.5% in 2021.

A jump in public debt, however, will take more time to recover, the Commission said, projecting that eurozone debt will jump to 102.7% of GDP this year from 86% last year, down just 98.8% % in 2021.

Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal will be among those most affected by the economic effects of the pandemic, while Luxembourg, Malta and Austria will do better.

Greece’s GDP is expected to suffer the biggest contraction, of 9.7%, with Italy falling 9.5% and Spain, 9.4%.

