Eurozone companies suffered another devastating contraction in activity in May, and while there are signs that the worst is over, it could be months before there is a return to growth, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Governments across the region have gradually begun to lift harsh blockade measures imposed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected nearly 6.4 million people and killed more than 379,000.

But with citizens – many of whom face threats to their incomes, as well as their health – still encouraged to stay home, and with business stripes remaining closed, the Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of May IHS Markit painted a bleak picture.

Although the poll’s headline index jumped to 31.9 from April 13.6, which had been by far the lowest reading since the poll started in mid-1998, it was a far cry from the 50-point mark that separated growth from contraction. The quick estimate was 30.5.

“The scale and breadth of the eurozone decline was highlighted by PMI data showing that all countries are enduring another month of sharp decline in business activity,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

“Accordingly, GDP in the euro area is going to fall at an unprecedented rate in the second quarter, accompanied by the largest increase in unemployment seen in the history of the euro area.”

A . poll last month predicted the bloc’s economy would contract 11.3% this quarter and unemployment would be around 10% each quarter for the rest of the year.

An index in the PMI that covers employment showed that companies were cutting jobs at an almost record rate, registering 37.8 compared to the low of the April survey of 33.4.

“The outlook is marked by the prospect that demand will continue to be weak due to the fact that household spending is affected by high levels of unemployment and that corporate spending is subjected as they repair their balance sheets” Williamson said.

“Therefore, we remain cautious about the recovery.”

The bloc’s dominant services industry headline index rebounded to 30.5 from April’s historic low of 12.0, but remained firmly below the break-even mark. The flash reading was 28.7.

Demand fell again, but service companies were much less pessimistic about the outlook for the next 12 months. His business expectations index jumped to 47.6 from 34.3.