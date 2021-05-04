Eurozone plants see unprecedented backlog in supply chains

(Bloomberg) – Eurozone manufacturers are battling unprecedented delays in sourcing raw materials and parts, leading to a record backlog of under-orders and price hikes as the economy begins to recover.

Factories surveyed by IHS Markit cited a “supply and demand mismatch” along with transportation difficulties, especially shipping, as the main reasons for the delays. A gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 62.9 in April, the highest reading in the survey’s 24-year history, albeit slightly below a previous estimate.

Companies reported higher costs for chemicals, metals and plastics and reduced their inventories to cope.

“Manufacturing in the eurozone is booming,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “The consequence of demand exceeding supply is that manufacturers are charging higher prices, which are now also increasing at the fastest rate ever recorded by the survey.”

Coronavirus infections and slow progress in vaccines led the eurozone into a double recession in the first quarter, leaving the bloc’s economy far behind that of the United States. However, a spike in vaccinations and the prospect that the region’s joint recovery fund of € 800 billion ($ 963,000) will kick in soon has fueled optimism.

Williamson said the increases in employment and investment in machinery and equipment mentioned in the survey could help companies overcome capacity constraints.

“This should help align supply and demand more closely, taking some pressure off prices,” he said. “But this will inevitably take time.”

