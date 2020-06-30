FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2019. . / Yves Herman / File Photo (Yves Herman /)

BRUSSELS, Jun 30 (.) – Inflation in the euro area rose in June from its lowest level in four years recorded in May, beating expectations that it would remain stable as the negative impact of low energy prices decreased .

The European Union’s statistical office Eurostat said on Tuesday that consumer prices in the 19 countries that share the euro rose 0.3% in June compared to May and so did another 0.3% in terms YoY, after inflation was just 0.1% last month.

The June inflation figure was higher than the median forecast in a survey of . economists, who expected it to remain unchanged.

However, it remains well below the European Central Bank’s target of bringing inflation slightly below 2% in the medium term.

(Information from Philip Blenkinsop; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)