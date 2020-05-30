Theyear-on-year inflation rate for the euro area stood at 0.1% in May, two tenths below the reading of the previous month and its lowest level since June 2016, mainly as a consequence of the collapse of energy prices, as reported by the Community statistical office, Eurostat.

The newweakening prices in the eurozoneIt is known just a week before the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), whose stability objective is to keep inflation at a lower level, although close to 2% in the medium term, which feeds the possibility for the institution to adopt new measures or expand the scope of current ones.

In May,energy prices registered a 12% year-on-year drop in the euro areathus aggravating the decrease of 9.7% registered in April, while the prices of fresh foods moderated their increase to 6.5% from 7.6% the previous month.

For his part,services increased by 1.3%, one tenth more than in April, and non-energy industrial goods rose 0.2%, compared to 0.3% the previous month.

Thus, without taking into account the impact of energy prices,the annual inflation rate of the euro area stood at 1.4% in May, in line with the reading for April, while also excluding the prices of fresh food, alcohol and tobacco, the core inflation rate has remained stable at 0.9%.

Among the 19 euro countries, only six registered year-on-year price increases in May, with Slovakia (2%) leading, ahead of the Netherlands (1%), Malta (0.9%), Germany (0, 5%), France (0.2%) and Lithuania (0.1%). On the other hand, among the countries that registered falls in inflation rates, the greatest decreases corresponded to Estonia (-1.8%), Luxembourg (-1.6%) and Slovenia (-1.4%).

In the case of Spain,the harmonized inflation rate in May was -0.9%, after falling 0.7% in April, which maintains the price differential favorable to the Spanish economy with respect to the eurozone at one percentage point.

.