Eurozone economic confidence rises to pre-pandemic level

(Bloomberg) – Confidence in the eurozone economy sharply improved in March, reaching levels last recorded before the pandemic as businesses and consumers believe vaccinations will finally help support a recovery.

A European Commission sentiment index rose to 101.0, beating all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Confidence increased in all sectors of the economy and especially strongly in Germany, the largest member of the region. Employment expectations registered a strong increase.

The data adds to evidence that businesses and consumers are turning the page after a difficult start to the year. While slow vaccination campaigns and long lockdowns have delayed the region’s recovery, and economists warn that the latest restrictions warrant caution, the prospect of generous aid supports confidence.

The € 750 billion ($ 881 billion) European recovery fund will likely provide the economy with a boost in the second half, and the European Central Bank has promised to ensure that businesses and households get the financing they need on favorable terms.

In March, confidence in the industry rose for a fourth month, while an inventory assessment approached historic shortage levels. Confidence in the services sector posted its first strong rebound since September, driven by much more optimistic demand expectations from managers.

Optimism among consumers also increased as expectations about the economy and their personal situation improved. An indicator of the intention of households to make large purchases scored the second largest increase on record.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimate that the eurozone economy contracted 1% in the three months to March amid tight lockdown measures due to the coronavirus, and will grow around 2% in each of the next two quarters.

