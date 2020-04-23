Economic activity in the eurozone has been virtually paralyzed this month as the new coronavirus has forced governments to adopt isolation and companies to close, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey showed on Thursday.

The preliminary IHS Markit Composite PMI plummeted to 13.5, by far the lowest reading since the survey began in mid-1998, and well below all expectations in . research.

The most pessimistic projection in the survey was a reading of 18.0.

As countries began to close their economies last month, the index had already recorded the biggest monthly drop in March, well below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction when registering 29.7 last month.

“April saw unprecedented damage to the eurozone economy amid isolation measures due to the virus with declining global demand and shortages of staff and inputs,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at IHS Markit.

With restaurants, bars and other leisure activities closed, the situation in the dominant service sector was bleak, with the sector’s preliminary PMI plummeting to a new record low of 11.7 from 26.4.

April has also been a very difficult month for the bloc’s factories, with the preliminary PMI going up to 33.6 from 44.5 in March.

