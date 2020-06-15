It is not entirely surprising that A successful artist in the world of entertainment decides at a certain point in his career to expand the horizons of his professional career. The cases of singers who have tried their acting streak on the big or small screen, for example, are countless. However, What is rather more particular is that a music star decides to get into the front line of politics.

And the Austrian singer Cesar Sampson belongs to this anomalous group. The 36-year-old interpreter, well known in his country, transcended borders after his participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2018, where he represented his country with the song ‘Nobody but You’. Theme, by the way, with which he managed to get on the podium, finally finishing third (the victory in that edition ended up being for Israel and the artist Netta). Sampson, in addition, had already gone through the contest two years before, when he was part of the dance corps and the chorus girls of the Bulgarian show.

And now it has become known that the multifaceted artist, who specializes in electronic music, He has decided to play other professional clubs and has gotten deeply into politics. And his claims in this field are very serious: as reported by the wiwibloggs portal, Sampson is the fourth candidate of the green party Die Grünen for the upcoming elections for the Vienna City Council.

The singer, who has more than 31,000 followers on social networks, defines himself as someone interested in issues such as “climate protection, transport, energy and housing, in conscious cooperation on diversity”. Among his personal passions, as indicated in his Instagram profile, are nature and soccer.

See this post on Instagram [monologue incoming] When you think about it, we humans really are a weird species. We never seem to settle in anywhere. We don’t really belong to an ecosytem ♻️and aren’t really able to define an ideal habitat. There just is no pleasing us – we always yearn for what’s not available. A lack of challenges and we get weak, too many challenges and we suffer. We spend all our resources on making life more pleasant, we have machines replacing our every move, only then we have to go to the gym to lift weights, and out on survival camps😄 we constantly want to prolong our life expectancy, but then most of us decides to stop really living and improving at age 55 anyway. And don‘t get me started on our relationships …! These days we can choose from literally millions of potential mates, all these options should improve the quality of our matches, yet lasting relationships are on an all-time low. So we are again collectively unhappy, isolated in total connectivity. The other day i stumbled across a new dating show on #Netflix where men and women directly propose to a mate, only based on them talking through a wall for a couple of days. I love this show, it’s really entertaining … but it’s also freakin ‘sick 😄😄😄 Whatever it was that made us leave the jungles and the caves back then – we are still teenagers as a species at most, still finding out who we actually are, just trying out stuff simply because we can, going from one extreme to the other until hopefully a new level of wisdom emerges, preferably before we ruin our entire future. We are not there yet! 😄☝🏾 [end of monologue] 📸 @itij A post shared by Cesár Sampson (@cesarsampson) on Feb 23, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. PST

On the other hand, it must be remembered that Sampson also has a good handful of Spanish fans, since he had a special appearance at the Operation Gala 2018 Christmas gala, during which he performed live, along with the winner of the edition, Famous Oberogo, the song that a few months later would earn him third place in Eurovision. It remains to be seen if his career in politics ultimately brings him as much success as he has in the music industry.