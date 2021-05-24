Eurovision winners will undergo a drug test and the organization believes their version

One of the most talked about issues after the Eurovision Song Contest is the supposed gesture made by Damiano David, the singer of Maneskin, the Italian group that won the contest, in which seemed to snort some drug.

The artist denied the facts on the same Saturday night, and this Sunday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), that organizes the festival, has issued a statement in this regard.

“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night,” the statement said. “The band has vigorously refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question submit to a voluntary drug test After you get home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU “, they explain.

The statement continues: “The gang, its management and the head of delegation informed us that there were no drugs present in the Green Room and explained that a glass broke on your table and was being picked up by the singer. “

“The EBU can confirm that broken glass was found after an on-site review. We are still analyzing the images carefully and will update with more information in due course, “the note concludes.

On Saturday, the group said on its Instagram account: “We are very shocked by what some people are saying about Damiano using drugs. We are against drugs and we have never taken cocaine. We are ready to take a test, because we have nothing to hide. We are here to play our music and we are so happy to win Eurovision that we want to thank you all for your support. Rock never dies, we love you. “