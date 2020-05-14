By age, Sandra Manzano (21 years old) is pure generation Z. However, she is a fan of an event that has as idols ABBA, Raphael or Dana International. Ruth Lorenzo was the first claim to pay attention to the Eurovision Song Contest, when the singer participated in 2014. A friend played host to a party that presented some of the participants that year live. “What I found was a family. One person introduces you to another and you end up making lots of friends. People are what take me best from being a Eurofan, ”this translation student tells by phone. She combines the university with her work as a tourist guide and takes part of her free time as a volunteer on the Eurovision Spain website.

She, like thousands of other Eurofans around the world, is going through an unusual week. Eurovision will not be able to gather tens of thousands of people this Saturday at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam as planned, nor generate the television content that last year attracted an average of 5.4 million viewers in Spain. Not even Brexit could do what the coronavirus has accomplished. TVE will broadcast on Saturday a special program, Europe Shine A Light, starting at 9pm, the moment when the contest should start live. The space will review the 41 songs that were going to participate in this edition and will include the performances of some of the recent winners in a format that, in just two months, has become habitual for the viewer: the home performance. The Swedish Måns Zelmerlöw (Heroes, 2015), the Israeli Netta (Toy, 2018) or the Dutch Duncan Laurence (Arcade, 2019) will perform the songs with which they were victorious. Can the festival be a collective event in times of isolation? And for the people for whom Eurovision is more than a contest, if not an identity?

One of them is Vicente Rico, 34, who combines his work as a shop assistant in a perfumery with that of co-director of Eurovision Spain, who offers daily information about the festival and organizes a Spanish preparty. This event, with more than 40 live artists, occupies several months of team work. “There are waves that are attracting new generations of followers. Amaia and Alfred did it in 2018 and, for my generation, they were Rosa and again Operación Triunfo ”, Rico explains. What was a moment of family union on a Saturday night on television became something more for him that year. “We realized that we were not geeks and that there were a lot of people who were interested in this,” he recalls.

This year, the co-director of Eurovision Spain prefers that May 16 happen as soon as possible. Eurovision 2020 is the first unborn edition in the history of the contest. Now he lives especially in the networks to maintain it, in some way, as the celebration of music and of Europe as it should be. Every afternoon for almost two weeks, followers gather on Twitter to comment together with hashtags such as # MaratónESC, one of the previous finals broadcast by the RTVE website.

“We are all the time thinking about how everything would have been,” confesses Vicente. The festival has always been “an escape route in difficult times”, so its essence is also relevant in times of the coronavirus: “Everyone needs to meet with their own when something bad happens. Eurovisión is a place where you are reunited with friends, such as following your soccer team when they play the Champions League ”. In his case, like many others, meeting with his people has almost always been through Eurovision: in the last 12 years, he has been present in all the finals of the festival, which is a catalyst for intra-European tourism with fixed events in Setúbal (Portugal) , Stockholm and London throughout the year and a themed cruise departing from Helsinki (Finland) to Tallinn (Estonia). “Saturday’s television special is about that, of Europe shedding a light of hope and unity,” he defends.

The festival, which strictly follows the rules established for 65 years, has had to improvise after canceling for the first time in its history. He made the decision shortly after having selected all the participating songs, which by their own regulations are disqualified for next year and will have to settle for being released on a compilation album. In exchange, the organization has invited public television to have the same artists for the next edition.

“Circumstances have forced us to make decisions from one day to the next and in the midst of uncertainty. But Eurovision is not an institution reluctant to change. Almost certainly he is already working on alternatives in case next year he also has to cancel the 2021 edition, ”says Víctor Escudero, one of those responsible for commenting with Tony Aguilar and Eva Mora on the Europe Shine a Light special on La 1 . “Although social media has brought many new fans, the alternative content offered this year can never replace the live event. Eurovisión is a contest and that element has been lost this year ”.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe