Eurovision reborn two years later with a semifinal starring Malta

After the blackest year in its history, the only one in its 65 editions in which it had to be canceled, the Eurovision Song Contest managed to leave the shadow of the pandemic behind to be reborn and shine this Tuesday with a first semifinal in the what almost all the predictions were fulfilled.

Malta, one of the big favorites to the triumph according to the bookmakers, he achieved in the ceremony held in Rotterdam (Netherlands) one of the ten seats Qualifying for the final next Saturday with Israel (by surprise), Norway, Russia, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine.

On the way there were six more contenders: Romania, Australia, Ireland, Slovenia, North Macedonia and Croatia, some of which, if not for the high bar, could have gone smoothly in any other edition, especially the last one.

And it is that the fallow year seems to have done the European festival well, which has returned with one of his best levels both in the musical section and in the scenographic section, with an abundance of dynamic proposals focused on the pure television show, even in the case of ballads.

The gala, which in Spain could be followed through La 2 de RTVE, started punctually at 9:00 p.m. in Ahoy Rotterdam with an overwhelming and very versatile stage that they could attend 3,500 people as spectators despite the fact that the country is still subject to strong restrictions due to covid-19.

In fact, the disease was about to ruin the live participation of two of the countries of this semifinal, Malta and Romania, whose teams shared a hotel with two positives declared last weekend in other delegations. Finally, the negative results of their PCR allowed them to take the stage.

Colorful, full of voice and with well-defined moments, Maltese Destiny In this way, he was able to perform his Je Me Casse live, a vaudeville between soul and pop that would not be out of tune in the OST of the film Burlesque and that closed the ceremony in style.

The starter with Lithuanians The Roop and his contagious Discoteque, a rhythm that did not decline with performances in the purest wave of Anglo-Saxon and danceable pop, such as that of Cypriot Elena Tsagrinou with the Mediterranean touches of El Diablo or the Azeri Efendi with Cleopatra and her Arabic jingles.

In that league he also played Israeli Eden Alene and Set Me Free, and, despite initial doubts (the forecasts left her out), the escalation of violence in which her country has been involved for days with the Palestinians and which has caused dozens of deaths did not take its toll. .

The Hooverphonic Belgians, reference of trip hop in the 90s with songs like Mad About You and, therefore, the best-known faces outside the Eurovision circuit, served elegance with The Wrong Place and a simple but effective 360-degree proposal around its vocalist, Geike Arnaert.

In that varied spectrum, Tusse He put the note of human warmth to the event with his story of a refugee boy from Uganda who comes to represent Sweden with Voices, a song of collective twinning and empathy.

Unique and distinctive with Shum’s electronic folk, the Ukrainians Go_A they have been winning the place day by day, especially since their landing in the rehearsals, just like the russian Manizha with the rebellious song of Russian Woman. For the memory, the moment when she escapes her folk costume and cliché as an empowered matrioszka.

Already in the section of excesses, so rooted in the tradition of pop for the masses as in that of Eurovision, were the angel wings and polar bear coat with rapper aesthetics of the Norwegian TIX candidate or the mirror ball effect t-shirt from the Macedonian Vasil.

So much resource and display of lights during the gala left very small Montaigne’s canned performance from Australia, the only one who has not been able to travel to Rotterdam due to the restrictions of her country.

At the end, we can only reproach this first gala for something: that the script forgot to mention the Italian singer-songwriter Franco Battiato, who was one of its most illustrious participants, died just this Tuesday at the age of 76.