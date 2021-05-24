Eurovision loses almost 1.5 million viewers on television compared to the last festival

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 that was broadcast on La 1 It was the most seen this Saturday on television with an average audience of 4,071,000 viewers and a 29.4% audience share, which peaked at 42.6% when the winner of the gala was revealed.

As reported by RTVE this Sunday in a statement, the votes, which gave victory to Italy, were the most watched of the day, with an average of 4,515,000 people (34.1%).

Spain’s performance, which took place after 10 p.m., brought together a total of 4,569,000 viewers and a share of 31.7%. The song “I’m going to stay” by Blas Cantó was followed by up to 4,763,000 people at some point.

The most watched minute of the day was also for Eurovision, when at the end of the gala the victory of Italy was revealed at 00.48 hours, with 4,857,000 viewers and a 42.6% screen share.

The final of the musical contest made the public network the leader on Saturday, with a average audience of 15.9%.

The last edition of Eurovision, held in May 2019 (in 2020 there was no due to the pandemic), had an average audience of 5,449,000 viewers and a 36.7% share of the screen.