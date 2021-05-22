Eurovision, a ‘twelve points’ business that continues to be profitable despite Covid

After the suspension of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Festival de la Canción de Eurovision, which this year is celebrated in Rotterdam (Netherlands), once again attracts the attention of millions of viewers, which shows that it is still a ‘twelve points’ business that continues to be profitable despite Covid-19. In the final, which takes place this Saturday, May 22, the Spanish will be present Blas Cantó with the ballad ‘I’m going to stay’.

It is an annual television contest in which interpreters representing television stations (mostly public) whose countries are members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) participate. In 2015, it achieved the Guinness record by becoming the longest-running television music competition in the world.

COST FOR SPANISH TELEVISION RADIO

Since 2011, Radio Televisión Española, the corporation that broadcasts the festival, has spent 9.27 million euros in the production of the festival galas and in the previous galas in which the candidates or songs are selected, according to data collected by Damn, to which we will have to add the 617,403 euros planned for this edition.

The retransmission rights that Spain must pay to the EBU in order to broadcast the program represent the largest outlay, about 300,000 euros per year. Behind are other chapters, such as spending on technical personnel and spending on external production companies.

These figures, they defend from the public chain when it comes to continuing to bet on Eurovision, are similar to those invested in producing a single chapter of the series as ‘Tell me how it happened’, and much lower than those of broadcasting a match of the Spanish Soccer Team. That is why the entity does not consider leaving the contest despite the disappointing results that our artists usually reap.

“Eurovision is a very important opportunity to promote our country and our culture”, emphasize the eurofans, who demand that Spain reinforce its commitment to the festival if it wants to be among the favorites again to win the contest.

BENEFITS OF ORGANIZING THE FESTIVAL

Regarding the cost of organizing the festival (a task that falls to the winning country of the previous year’s competition), it should be noted that budgets are skyrocketing, but also that the benefits are usually much higher.

In this sense, Victoria Torre, head of Singular Bank’s digital offering, argues that the economic benefit of organizing the festival depends on the deployment carried out by the host country and also other factors, such as the tourist attraction of the city, the ease of access and the economic timing of the festival.

Thus, in the case of Lisbon, which hosted the competition in 2018 and is one of the cities that obtained the highest performance, the cost of the organization was estimated at about 22 million euros, an investment that was more than recovered thanks to the more than 60,000 visitors who attended the event, with an approximate return of 100 million euros from spending on airlines, restaurants, hotels, car rentals and other businesses.

Tel Aviv obtained the worst balance in 2019 after making an estimated investment of 28.5 million euros and receiving only 5,000 tourists; o Baku (Azerbaijan) in 2012. “Not all events are equally beneficial for the host country,” says Torre, who adds that “when tourist travel is more complicated, the costs can be higher than the income.”

In this 2021, the Dutch Government has given the go-ahead to the presence of 3,500 spectators safely in each of the Eurovision shows (20% of the capacity), which mitigates a large part of the bad omens that loomed over this edition, number 65. Thus, without the typical bustle of Eurofans in the streets and with a meager revenue from tickets, business for Rotterdam will be less than that obtained by other cities in previous years. However, it will benefit from the event’s television showcase. “In addition to the short-term impact, organizing the festival is an opportunity to publicize the country’s wealth as a tourist destination,” explains the aforementioned Singular Bank analyst.

In fact, Eurovision is the most followed live music event in the world. In 2019, it had a global television audience of 182 million viewers, a figure to which must be added the 40 million unique viewers that YouTube contributed in the week of the event. Only in our country, the final was seen by 5.5 million viewers, which translated into a 36.7% share of the screen.

SPAIN IN EUROVISION: CURIOSITIES

Among the curiosities, mention that Spain always has the final guaranteed for being part, along with Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy, of the group of the ‘Big Five’, the five largest contributors to the EBU.

Regarding the triumphs obtained, our country has only won the festival twice: in 1968, with Massiel’s ‘La, la, la’ in London; and the following year, in 1969, with Salomé performing ‘Vivo cantando’ at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Likewise, we were second four times (1971, 1973, 1979 and 1995) and third in 1984. Worse luck, we had in 1962, 1965 and 1983, when we didn’t score any points.

So far in the 21st century, David Civera’s ‘Tell her I love her’ was our best performance (sixth in the 2001 Copenhagen edition); at the same time that the maximum audience of the contest in Spain was achieved in 2002, when Rosa López sang ‘Europe’s Living a Celebration’, followed by the controversial interpretation of Rodolfo Chikilicuatre (David Fernández) in 2008.

Much commented was also the performance of Azúcar Moreno in 1990, when a technical failure caused the recorded music to enter the wrong time; or that of Daniel Diges in 2010, which was tarnished by the presence of a spontaneous.

In terms of scores, our neighbors in Portugal are the ones who most often vote for us at the festival, followed by the French and the Swiss. For its part, Germany is the country that has received the most votes from Spain, followed by Italy and Portugal.

Finally, regarding this year’s forecasts, our representative seems to you don’t have much of a chance of winning. According to the bookmakers, Blas Cantó could be in the last places, while Italy and Malta are the big favorites.

DUTCH SECURITIES WITH POTENTIAL

Finally, and taking advantage of the fact that this year’s festival is being held in the Netherlands, Victoria Torre highlights the potential that, in her opinion, two breweries from that country have: Heineken Y AB InBev. Of the first, he says that it has “good management, an interesting exposure to growing countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, a cash flow profitability of 5% with a controlled debt and that it could participate in a merger or absorption operation” . “Its current price implies an additional journey close to 10% to its pre-pandemic levels,” he continues.

Regarding AB Inbev, the world’s largest brewer, Torre emphasizes that it is another title with an upside margin compared to its pre-pandemic level and “whose appeal is based on its high exposure to emerging markets; cash (6% but with debt); and that it is in a process of deleveraging “.