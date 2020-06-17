Eurovision has started the countdown to its 2021 edition, which will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated after the cancellation of this year’s festival due to the coronavirus crisis. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed that the two semifinals will be held on May 18 and 20, while the grand final will take place on Saturday 22. Rotterdam will remain as the venue for the event, as confirmed some weeks.

The EBU advances that the Eurovision 2021 scenario will maintain the same design as that planned for this year, but leaves in the air the continuity of other elements they had planned. « Aside from the setting, many aspects will depend on what is possible at the time, the availability of all parties and what fits the spirit of next year, » he explains. Sietse Bakker, Executive producer.

« We now have a year to explore all possible scenarios in detail together with all the parties involved, to be able to carry out the show regardless of the circumstances and with some adjustments if necessary. We continue to aim high, » says Bakker.

