(Bloomberg) – Europe’s two most valuable footballers lost more than 20% of their potential selling price when the French league decided to cancel the championship due to the coronavirus, according to KPMG estimates.

Teams from the continent’s largest leagues are at a similar risk even if they continue their seasons, the accounting firm’s Football Benchmark index team said in a report.

While Paris Saint-Germain won the French championship just as the country was beginning to emerge from quarantine, the value of Kylian Mbappe, France’s international star, and Brazilian Neymar fell by a combined total of € 86 million ($ 93 million), an impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe’s most money-moving competition, the English Premier League, decided last week to find a way to end the season as player contracts come to an end and concern in the industry escalates over the viability of some less wealthy clubs. Germany plans to resume matches, as does Spanish football, while the completion of Italy’s Serie A is still in limbo.

Much of the focus has focused on broadcast revenue and ticket sales, with matches to resume in closed-door stadiums. However, the players are part of the clubs most valuable assets. For example, the English champion team Manchester City, was valued at 1,240 million euros in February by KPMG.

KPMG estimated that the total value of the PSG team fell 25.4% as a result of the pandemic and the decision of the French authorities not to hold the matches. The Spanish giant Barcelona will have a greater decrease, of 28.9%, if La Liga decides to cancel its championship. Players in the main Spanish league were due to resume training this week with a view to a restart.

One problem for Barcelona is that it has an older team, relative to other clubs, according to the report. The contract of its most valuable star, Lionel Messi, which expires in June 2021, is also coming to an end.

KPMG noted that player ratings have been eroded by three factors in particular. Clubs, which have been affected by a loss of revenue since the start of the pandemic, have less money to invest in new players. The players themselves have also been unable to train as they normally would and being unable to compete in matches means that they are no longer in sight.

Player values ​​drop further if seasons are canceled. According to the report, the combined value of teams in the five largest leagues would decrease by 26.4% compared to February, compared to 17.6% if games resumed.

Clubs that are used to selling players to make their business models work will be the hardest hit, KPMG said. Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais of France, SL Benfica of Portugal and Athletic Club Bilbao of Spain had the highest player sales between the 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons, according to the report.

