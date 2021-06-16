Europeans Jokic, Antetokounmpo and Doncic, in the All-NBA First Team

06/16/2021 at 7:23 AM CEST

. / New York

The prominence of european basketball was complete again at the NBA awards, this Tuesday, when the All-NBA teams of the regular season that left the Serbian center Nikola Jokic (Denver), Slovenian guard Luka doncic (Dallas) and the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) selected to First Team along with forward Kawhi leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) and base Stephen Curry (Golden State).

The All-NBA Second Team was made up of guards Damian Lillard (Portland) and Chris Paul (Phoenix), along with power forward Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Cameroonian center of the Los Angeles Lakers. Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, while the All-Star Third Team was made up of point guard Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn), guard Bradley Beal (Washington), forwards Jimmy Butler (Miami) and Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), along with French center Rudy Gobert (Utah).

It was Jokic’s third consecutive All-NBA pick, including his second in a row to First Team, while Curry won his fourth First Team pick and seventh overall, after missing virtually the entire season with a broken bone in his hand. . For both Antetokounmpo and Leonard, Tuesday’s selection was their third First Team honor and fifth overall, while Doncic has now been named to the First Team in each of the past two seasons.

Superstar James set an NBA pick record with 17, while picking up his third career Second Team pick (he was named to the third team in 2019, his first season with the Lakers, a year that also saw him lose significant time due to injury).

Randle picked up his first All-NBA honor after a great season with the Knicks. New York made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, while Randle was named an All-Star for the first time and, last month, he was honored as the NBA’s Most Improved Player this season.

Paul became one of 26 players named to an All-NBA team 10 times in his career in what is the latest honor for him in a brilliant first season in Phoenix with the Suns. The Phoenix team has reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in the playoffs in more than a decade.

Embiid earned his third All-NBA pick, all of them on the Second Team, while Butler won his fourth pick, but it is his first time over the Third Team.

Beal made the Third Team for his first All-NBA pick, while Irving picked up his third pick. Gobert, who earned his third Defensive Player of the Year award last week, won his fourth All-NBA pick, as did Butler, while George has now been selected for six All-NBA teams in his career.

Tuesday’s announcement also had financial ramifications for several players. For Embiid and Doncic, being part of this year’s All-NBA team means that both will be eligible to sign supermax contract extensions with their respective teams this offseason. The star center of the Sixers will have the right to sign a four-year extension worth 190.6 million dollars (157.2 million euros), which would begin with the 2023-24 season. Doncic, meanwhile, would be eligible to sign a five-year extension worth $ 201.5 million (€ 166.2 million). Jokic became eligible to sign a supermax extension after the 2021-22 season, when he was named MVP last week.

Several other players missed pay increases due to not being named to teams. For both Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, missing out means the five-year extensions they signed before last season will be worth $ 163 million, compared to $ 134 million. 195.6 million dollars (161.3 million euros) that they would have won if they had reached one of the All-NBA Teams.

Tatum actually had more total points for an All-NBA spot than Irving (69 to 61), but because voting is done by position (two point guard, two forward, and one center position on each team), Tatum he finished 20 points behind George for the sixth and final forward spot on the ballot.

Both Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and Heat center Bam Adebayo also missed potential salary increases. Meanwhile, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine would have been eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason had he made the All-NBA. With one year remaining on his contract, he would still be eligible to do it again next offseason when he becomes an unrestricted free agent if he signs up for an All-NBA team next season.