European: XI most valuable of Spain sub-21 close to 130 million euros

Marc Cucurella is the ‘MVP’

The Spanish under-21 team began their participation in the 2021 European Championship with a victory against Slovenia (0-3) with a good second half in which Javi Puado and Gonzalo Villar opened the can. Betic Juan Miranda closed the win a few minutes from the end.

The Iberian team is the fourth in terms of market value with 176.4 million euros, while the France of Eduardo Camavinga and Jules Koundé occupies the first place of the 16 participating teams with a lot of difference compared to the others: the Gauls reach 462.3 million euros.

Spain U21: Cucurella is the most valued with 20 million euros

Transfermarkt has produced the most valuable XI of the Spanish Under-21 team. Getafe CF winger Marc Cucurella is the most valued with 20 million euros, followed by FC Barcelona youth squad Riqui Puig with 18 million. Midfielders Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) and Gonzalo Villar (AS Roma) are next with € 15m. The same value of the realistic extreme Ander Barrenetxea.

At the top, Real Madrid player on loan to AC Milan Brahim Díaz is valued at 14 million, while Sporting de Braga striker Abel Ruiz reaches € 5 million.

The most valuable players of the 2021 European Under-21

50 Aaron Ramsdale (England / Sheffield United) – market value: € 12M

49 Colin Dagba (France / PSG) – market value: € 12M

48 Fran Beltrán (Spain / Celta) – market value: € 12M

47 Conor Gallagher (England / West Brom) – market value: € 12M

46 Rhian Brewster (England / Sheffield United) – market value: € 12M

45 Myron Boadu (Netherlands / Alkmaar) – market value: € 12M

44 Gedson Fernandes (Portugal / Galatasaray) – market value: € 12.5M

43 Alban Lafont (France / Nantes) – market value: € 12.5M

42 Faitout Maouassa (France / Rennes) – market value: € 13M

41 Florentino (Portugal / Monaco) – market value: € 13M

40 Emile Smith Rowe (England / Arsenal) – market value: € 13M

39 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands / PSV) – market value: € 14M

38 Brahim Díaz (Spain / AC Milan) – market value: € 14M

37 Noni Madueke (England / PSV) – market value: € 14M

36 Odsonne Edouard (France / Celtic) – market value: € 15M

35 Gonzalo Villar (Spain / Roma) – market value: € 15M

34 Pedro Gonçalves (Portugal / Sporting) – market value: € 15M

33 Martín Zubimendi (Spain / Real Sociedad) – market value: € 15M

32 Ander Barrenetxea (Spain / Real Sociedad) – market value: € 15M

31 Tom Davies (England / Everton) – market value: € 16M

30 Aurélien Tchouaméni (France / Monaco) – market value: € 16M

29 Ridle Baku (Germany / Wolfsburg) – market value: € 17M

28 Illan Meslier (France / Leeds) – market value: € 17M

27 Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands / Alkmaar) – market value: € 17.5M

26 Todd Cantwell (England / Norwich) – market value: € 18M

25 Justin Kluivert (Netherlands / RB Leipzig) – market value: € 18M

24 Eddie Nketiah (England / Arsenal) – market value: € 18M

23 Riqui Puig (Spain / FC Barcelona) – market value: € 18M

22 Eberechi Eze (England / Crystal Palace) – market value: € 20M

21 Marc Cucurella (Spain / Getafe) – market value: € 20M

20 Noa Lang (Netherlands / Club Brugge) – market value: € 20M

19 Max Aarons (England / Norwich) – market value: € 20M

18 Amine Gouiri (France / Nice) – market value: € 20M

17 Ryan Sessegnon (England / Hoffenheim) – market value: € 20M

16 Dwight McNeil (England / Burnley) – market value: € 22M

15 Ben Godfrey (England / Everton) – market value: € 25M

14 Boubakary Soumaré (France / Lille) – market value: € 23M

13 Mattéo Guendouzi (France / Hertha) – market value: € 25M

12 Trincão (Portugal / FC Barcelona) – market value: € 25M

11 Benoît Badiashile (France / Monaco) – market value: € 25M

10 Sven Botman (Netherlands / Lille) – market value: € 25M

9 Jonathan Ikoné (France / Lille) – market value: € 28M

8 Wesley Fofana (France / Leicester) – market value: € 30M

7 Curtis Jones (England / Liverpool) – market value: € 30M

6 Boubacar Kamara (France / Marseille) – market value: € 32M

5 Sandro Tonali (Italy / AC Milan) – market value: € 32M

4 Ibrahima Konaté (France / RB Leipzig) – market value: € 35M

3 Callum Hudson-Odoi (England / Chelsea) – market value: € 35M

2 Jules Koundé (France / Sevilla) – market value: € 60M

1 Eduardo Camavinga (France / Rennes) – market value: € 60M

Óscar Mingueza and Hugo Guillamón, the most valuable centrals

In the defense of four, in addition to Cucurella, there are the centrals Óscar Mingueza and Hugo Guillamón. The Barcelona player is the more valuable of the two with 10 million for 7.5 of the young value of Valencia CF. The right back is occupied by the Sevilla player Alejandro Pozo, on loan this season to SD Eibar. The Andalusian is worth € 5m, one more than SD Huesca goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández.

In total, the top XI of the Spanish Under-21 team has a market value of 128.5 million euros and Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona are the most represented clubs with two players each.

This is the top XI of the Spanish under-21 team.

