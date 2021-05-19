European Union will relax travel restrictions for vaccinated in the United States



Masks are still mandatory in airports and airplanes.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The countries of the European Union agreed on Wednesday to relax COVID-19 travel restrictions to foreign visitors vaccinated heading into the summer season including Americans.

Two sources referred to by Reuters in a report today indicated that ambassadors from the 27 countries approved the European Commission proposal on May 3 to loosen the criteria to establish which are safe countries and allow the entry of vaccinated tourists.

The European Union will soon specify which foreigners it will receive

In the coming days, it is expected that this political community will specify the countries that would comply with the access requirements.

In the case of the United States, only those vaccinated would be welcome on flights to countries of the Union.

Only travelers from 7 countries can enter the European Union

Under current regulations, people from just seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the European Union on public holidays, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

The key criterion for allowing access is that the country cannot register more than 25 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days.

100 positive cases per 100,000 people

The commission has proposed raising the level of cases to 100, while the ambassadors suggested the figure of 75.

In the case of access to vaccinated, those who have received immunization with vaccines approved in the European Union will be able to enter the countries.

The decision of the European Union to open its borders comes more than a year after the severe restrictions imposed against the arrival of foreigners to the bloc.

The United States has already exceeded 100 million citizens fully vaccinated.

The US has already exceeded 100 million people fully vaccinated

The country has already exceeded 100 million people over the age of 16 fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is equivalent to more than 30% of the total population of the country.

Specifically, the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that in the US there are 124,455,693 people fully vaccinated, equivalent to 37.5% of the total population.

Last week, the CDC announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people to stop wearing their masks indoors, as long as state authorities and businesses allow it. The order has generated confusion because there is no mechanism to guarantee and verify that everyone who is without the mask is fully vaccinated.

Disparity in the administration of doses of vaccines against the coronavirus

One of the debates about the administration of doses is that only 0.3% of the doses of vaccines administered globally have reached the 29 poor countries where approximately 9% of the world’s population lives.

Vaccine manufacturers have indicated that this disparity will be resolved soon as production lines expand.