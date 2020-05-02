This will be due to the lack of resources and various victims that the deadly virus has claimed



EFE –

The European Union (EU) will donate to Guatemala 70,000 tests to detect “in real time” the coronavirus SARS-CoV, which has already caused the death of 16 people in the Central American country.

The donation of the tests is a “joint effort” of “various public entities and international organizations” as confirmed on Friday by the Government of Guatemala on their communication channels and the same European Union.

The 70,000 “RT-PCR” tests are “the result of support from the European Union“through the European Virus Archive, a” consortium of 25 laboratories “including the” Institute of Medical Immunology of the University of Charité in Berlin “, pointed out the EU in a press release.

“We have different ongoing cooperation programs, especially in the health sector, which are being reoriented to contribute to the response of the COVID-19“the ambassador of the European Union in GuatemalaStefano Gatto.

The Central American country has carried out around 500 tests daily since ten days ago when it incorporated four health system laboratories to carry out the exams.

Previously, that is, between February, March and part of April, the Ministry of Health carried out between 100 and 200 tests daily.

Authorities have not released the total number of tests performed since the health emergency began.

The resident coordinator of the United Nations System in GuatemalaRebeca Arias recalled that “there are 20 UN agencies in Guatemala working closely with the government to win the battle against the pandemic. “

Guatemala has accounted for 544 infected people and 16 deceased due to COVID-19 according to the latest update from the authorities.

The Central American country has been ceasing work since March 16 and under a curfew since March 22 on the orders of the president, Alejandro Giammattei, a 64-year-old retired doctor and surgeon invested last January.