The funds will be used for social policy and security policy

. –

THE SAVIOR.- The European Union announced this Friday that it will make an advance disbursement of 8 million euros (8.9 million dollars) to El Salvador as support to face the crisis caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19, said body in a statement.

The funds are part of the 149 million euros (166.55 million dollars) that the European Union assigned this Central American country for the 2014-2020 period to « support the programs and projects carried out by the different State portfolios focused on inclusive development, the prevention of violence and the promotion of a culture of peace. »

Of the total money, $ 2.24 million will go to support social policy and 6.71 million to security policy to « improve the conditions of the population most affected by the social consequences of the pandemic and the challenges of the economic recovery « .

The Director General for International Cooperation and Development for Latin America and the Caribbean of the EU, Jolita Butkeviciene, stated that it is « urgent to give a humanitarian response to the country’s priorities in the context of the COVID-19 and strengthen the Government in strategies that benefit people who are in a vulnerable situation. «

For her part, the presidential commissioner Carolina Recinos, He explained that the funds will enter the General Budget of the Nation, « after complying with the guidelines required to launch the plans of the central government. »

« These 8 million (euros) come to reinforce both areas of social care and security actions that the Government has considered in its management, » he added.

This disbursement is part of the Team Europe initiative, a collective action by the EU and its member states at a global level in support of partner countries, with the aim of addressing the immediate health crisis and the consequent humanitarian needs.

In The Savior 4,329 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, of which 1,933 remain active, 2,310 patients recovered and 86 died.