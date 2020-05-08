The European Commission expects a 7.7 percent recession in the eurozone this year with Greece, Italy and Spain being the worst hit economies.

The ministers of economy and finance of the eurozone (Eurogroup) will try to specify this Friday the essential characteristics of the loans that will be available to them through the European rescue fund (ESM) to face the Covid-19 pandemic and finance expenses related to strengthening their health systems.

The specificities of these lines of credit will be the strong meeting point in which a discussion point on the European anti-unemployment fund known as SURE or on the recovery plan to boost the economy after the confinement stage.

The debate on the latter issue will take place once the proposal of the European Commission is known in the coming weeks, although community sources do not rule out that the issue is finally addressed by the economic managers of the Nineteen.

Yes, the ministers will have the opportunity to exchange impressions on the new economic forecasts for the European Commission, which point to a 7.7 percent eurozone recession this year with Greece, Italy and Spain being the worst hit economies.

In any case, the main objective of the meeting, in which the Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, will participate, will be to agree on the details of the MEDE lines of credit. “Things are progressing well, there are still open questions but there is a lot of will,” said a senior European official, who declared himself “quite optimistic” ahead of the meeting.

These MEDE loans are one of the three short-term safety nets agreed by the Eurogroup, although the conditions associated with them evidenced the divisions between the capitals.

After sixteen hours of debate, the ministers agreed that there is no macroeconomic conditionality, as was the case in bailouts of the financial crisis with tax increases or labor reforms, but the money can only be used to finance direct and indirect costs related to health systems.

In this way, the euro partners will be able to request, if they wish, a loan to the MEDE equivalent to 2 percent of their GDP (24 billion in the case of Spain) and dedicate it to paying for a series of expenses previously established in a common document for all the countries.

This list of potential expenditures is yet to be agreed by ministers, as well as the monitoring framework to ensure that no one uses the funds to finance other expenditures.. The European Commission would be in charge of this supervision, but within the framework of the already existing European Semester and not through visits by so-called ‘men in black’, community sources point out.

In a mandatory step because the ESM Treaty so stipulates, the European Commission has carried out an analysis on the sustainability of the debt of the countries of the common currency and has concluded that all of them meet the requirements to access their funds.

Europa Press