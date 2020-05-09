European Union countries must guarantee vouchers for travel canceled during the coronavirus pandemic and begin to lift restrictions on internal borders, in an attempt to save part of the summer tourism season, the bloc’s executive arm will announce next week.

Tourism, which normally contributes to almost a tenth of the European Union’s economic output, is among the sectors most affected by the global surge that halted almost all travel.

Germany and other countries in the bloc have called for suspension of EU rules that force airlines and the hospitality industry to offer full refunds for canceled flights and trips, rather than vouchers for future travel.

In return, the European Commission will ask the bloc’s countries to guarantee more attractive vouchers for customers, according to a strategy document seen by . before the official publication scheduled for Wednesday.

“To offer incentives for passengers and travelers to accept vouchers instead of refunds, vouchers must be protected against the issuer’s insolvency and remain refundable until the end of their validity, if they are not redeemed,” says the preliminary document.

The EU’s executive arm will also ask the 27 countries in the bloc to gradually lift restrictions at internal borders and restart some travel to help the struggling tourism sector.

