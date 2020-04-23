In the absence of results, the members of the European Commission will be responsible for preparing a concrete proposal on the formation of the fund.

The heads of state and government of the European Union held a meeting via videoconference, without making great progress on creating a recovery fund to boost the bloc’s economy once the Covid-19 pandemic was overcome.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, acknowledged in a post-meeting press conference that this reconstruction fund is “urgent and necessary” and, therefore, must be “sufficient” in size to help European regions and the most “hit” economic sectors.

However, the capitals remain divided on the main characteristics of this strategy. Even though it seems clear that Brussels will issue bonds to finance the fundAs the Sánchez government proposed, the south and north of the EU now differ in the way this money will be transferred to the countries.

Spain, Italy or Portugal, for example, demand that it be through non-reimbursable subsidies, while Germany or the Netherlands advocate loans that partners have to repay.

Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz has made it clear that he also belongs to this second group in a message shared on Twitter shortly after the summit ended. “Austria is prepared to show solidarity to promote the recovery of our economies. We must do it through loans, a mutualization of the debt is not acceptable ”.

The Spanish Government continues to defend that countries do not have to repay these funds, since that would mean an increase in national public debts that could create a problem for the national finances of the most indebted partners.

Europa Press