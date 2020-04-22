The government of Spain raised a fund of up to 1.5 billion euros, financed with perpetual debt issues issued by the European Commission.

The heads of state and government of the European Union (EU) begin this Thursday the negotiation on the recovery fund with which they want to relaunch the economy once the Covid-19 health crisis is overcome, in a new summit by videoconference of the that big decisions are not expected in the form of an agreement but a first exchange on the general lines of this strategy.

The intention of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, is for the European leaders to agree on the most basic characteristics of the fund and to entrust the European Commission with the task of preparing both the details of said relaunch plan and the new EU budget for next seven years (MFF) in which it would be integrated.

Although sources consulted by Europa Press point out that it is still too early to set the size of this plan, Brussels recently announced that it should reach 1.6 billion euros. According to a draft to which Bloomberg has had access, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will suggest to the leaders that the Community Executive go out to the markets to capture 320 billion.

In any case, This Thursday’s discussion will be just the first before the Twenty-Seven can agree on all the details of this fund., something that European sources do not expect to happen at least until June, despite the leaders being “perfectly aware” that they must act “quickly”.

Several proposals come to the leaders’ table that the capitals have publicized in recent weeks, including that of the Spanish government, which raises a fund of up to 1.5 billion financed with perpetual debt issues issued by the European Commission. But this last idea, and the fact that it is transferred to governments via grants and not loans, does not have all the necessary support.

Europa Press