European Union initiates legal action against AstraZeneca

(CNN) – The legislative arm of the European Union has taken legal action against AstraZeneca for delays in the delivery of its covid-19 vaccines to the bloc.

In its lawsuit filed on Friday, the European Commission claims that AstraZeneca, a drugmaker, violated the ‘terms of the contract or some terms of the contract have not been respected, and the company has not been in a position to devise a reliable strategy to guarantee delivery timely dose, ”Stefan De Keersmaecker, a health spokesman for the European Commission, said on Monday.

“What is important to us in this case is that we want to ensure that there is a rapid delivery of a sufficient number of doses to which European citizens are entitled and which have been promised on the basis of the contract,” he added.

The 27 member states are aligned “in support of this procedure.” European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted: “Our priority is to ensure that deliveries of the covid-19 vaccine take place to protect the health of the European Union.”

