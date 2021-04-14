European Union exports more vaccines than it applies locally

(Bloomberg) – The European Union continues to export more vaccines than it applies, according to data highlighting the risk of a backlash against bloomberg governments amid setbacks that continue to threaten to delay its own vaccination campaign.

Between January 31 and April 13, the EU authorized the export of 113.5 million doses to 43 countries, according to a memorandum delivered on Wednesday to government envoys in Brussels and seen by Bloomberg News. About 39.2 million vaccines were shipped to Japan, 15.2 million to the United Kingdom and 11.7 million to Canada, according to the document.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the 27 governments of the EU have already applied 100 million vaccines.

The bloc’s vaccination campaign has faced multiple hurdles, most recently on Tuesday when Johnson & Johnson said it would delay the launch of the vaccine in Europe as US regulators reviewed cases of unusual brain thrombi. The news followed the introduction of restrictions on the use of the vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc. in several EU Member States for similar concerns.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the bloc is still working towards its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the summer, although it acknowledges that speeding up deliveries will be key code. The news that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will increase their vaccine shipments 25% to 250 million doses this quarter could help offset the setback from the J&J hiatus and AstraZeneca’s failures to deliver the doses it had promised.

Faced with citizens increasingly exasperated by months of confinement, the EU requires companies to request permission before exporting vaccines from their facilities within the block. It has said it will not allow shipments of the AstraZeneca injection until the drugmaker meets its commitments, prompting a backlash from allies like Australia.

Read more

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan will hold a series of face-to-face talks with his ministerial counterparts in Germany, France and Brussels starting Thursday to address “the supply of EU-produced covid-19 vaccines that Australia has agreed to and how we can work with the block to improve the global supply of vaccines ”.

According to the memorandum, as of April 13, 11 EU export applications are “pending,” compared to just two in a similar briefing note circulated on April 6. However, the comparison shows that in the week between April 6 and 13 alone, 33.4 million vaccines were exported from the EU.

Original Note: EU Vaccine Exports Outstrip Number of Shots Given Its Own People

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP