The first batch of countries whose nationals will be allowed to travel to the EU will not include the US, nor Mexico, nor the majority of countries in the Americas.

The States of the European Union (EU) have completed the list of countries considered “safe” to those from July they will reopen their borders, closed since mid-March due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

That initial list does not appear U.S, which has become the pandemic epicenter and the most affected country, nor Russia.

Croatia, which exercises until the end of the month the presidency of the Council of the EU, launched a written procedure on Monday and gave until Tuesday at 12:00 h (local time) for member states to give their approval or reject the document, European sources told Efe.

The text will also include epidemiological criteria to take into account to consider the “safe” countries.

For approval you will need a qualified majority.

In the list of “safe” countries, although not yet officially, Australia, Algeria, Canada, China, South Korea, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, Rwanda and Uruguay appear in principle.

Twenty-seven ambassadors already tried last Friday without success to reach an agreement, and the EU presidency opened a consultation period between capitals until Saturday at 6:00 p.m. (local time).

After the deadline, however, no consensus had been reached, so consultations on the text with the criteria and the list of countries continued on Sunday.

In the first batch of countries whose nationals will be allowed to travel to the EU will not be either Mexico, nor the majority of Latin American countries, considered by the World Health Organization global epicenter of the pandemic (accumulating 25 percent of cases globally) and where the contagion curve continues to rise.

Regarding the criteria for evaluating the situation in each country, Brussels already made clear in his recommendations that travel restrictions should be lifted first of all to those countries that have a epidemiological situation “Comparable or better” than the EU average.

“Key” criteria will include the number of new cases per 100,000 population, the trend of new infections, and the country’s overall response to the pandemic from such aspects as testing, surveillance, tracking, treatment, or information provided.

Member States as Spain and Italy they had insisted in recent weeks on the need for European coordination in lifting travel restrictions.

In early June, in a letter to the President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, called for the removal of travel restrictions in the community borders were made in a coordinated and non-discriminatory way between all Member States.

They also advocated “common, clear and transparent” epidemiological criteria and a “gradual” and “coordinated” process for reopening.

On the other hand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Arancha González Laya, assured this Monday that she is not aware that U.S has pressed for the European Union to open its borders or for any European country to have expressed an interest or need for openness.

The head of Spanish diplomacy said that the initial list of states to which the EU’s borders will be opened next Wednesday It is short, about fifteen countries, among which the United States is not.

In any case, he specified that the list will be continuously revised to gradually expand it to other countries that are controlling the epidemic, but also to reverse if there is an increase in infections in a certain State.

