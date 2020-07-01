The European Union (EU) begins to open its borders this July 1st and it only does so to 15 countries. This Monday the list of those who can enter the territory was approved and only includes one Latin American country: Uruguay. The EU maintains its veto to 150 countries.

The list includes Australia, Algeria, Canada, South Korea, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and Rwanda. The list also includes China, but it will depend on whether it also authorizes the entry of European citizens.

Out of the list are the United States, Brazil and Mexico where the pandemic continues to leave large numbers of infected and dead. Nicaragua was on a preliminary list of citizens who could travel to the European Union, according to a preliminary draft published by Euronews. However, it does not appear on the list of 15 either.

The European Union established as one of the selection criteria that would allow entry to third-country citizens, that Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed in the last 14 days (as of June 15) per 100,000 citizens are similar or lower than in the European Union.

The list of countries will be updated every two weeks, where they will consider whether to include or delete countries. Citizens of the countries on the list will be able to enter the EU from July 1.

The CNN network pointed out that there are exceptions for citizens of countries that do not appear on the list such as: citizens of the European Union or relatives of a citizen of the European Union; long-term residents of the European Union or family members; people who have an “essential function or need” as diplomats or health workers.

Uruguay evaluates reciprocity of Europeans

On the inclusion of Uruguay in the list, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Talvi, said on Tuesday that the country will evaluate a policy of reciprocity in reopening borders to the countries of the European Union.

“Without a doubt, there will have to be coordination and reciprocity for there to be a bilateral opening of the border, point by point, with countries with which there is certainty that the health of the population is protected,” he assured.

Uruguay has kept its borders closed since last March as a measure against Covid-19.