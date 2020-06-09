Phil Hogan, European Commissioner for Trade, said he plans to run for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO)

The European Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan, He affirmed this Tuesday that he plans to present himself as a candidate for general director of the World trade organization (WTO), a charge that the Brazilian will leave prematurely Roberto Azevedo next August 31.

“I am certainly exploring the option of being a candidate for WTO director-general“Said the Irish commissioner during a telematic press conference at the end of a videoconference with the trade ministers of the European Union (EU).

Hogan justified that “there is a significant amount of work to do to reform the organization, to make it more efficient and effective, but also to deal with many of the important business problems”Emerged as a result of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19.

“The broad agenda that remains to be done is well known,” he added.

In Hogan’s view, “There is certainly potential for a European candidate apply “, noting that most EU member states” are in favor of having a single European candidate “, while” several member states reserved their position “.

In any case, he specified that this decision is “a work in progress” and that “there will be more deliberations about it in the coming weeks. ”

“But I stay in the exploratory stage of my own candidacy. We will consequently see how the Member States respond when it comes to making a decision in the coming weeks ”, he concluded.

For his part, the Croatian Foreign Minister, Gordan Grlic-Radman, whose country chairs the EU Council this semester, made it clear that the selection process should be swift, for the new secretary to take office on September 1.

He remembered that the nomination process It started on Monday, June 8 and will close on July 8.

“It is very important to us to have a really functional rules-based WTO,” he said, and asked for a “political figure”For the position of CEO with“ experience ”and that“ supports the multilateralism“

He indicated that they will discuss “later the possibility of having a EU candidate, bearing in mind that this profile is very important to us ”.

