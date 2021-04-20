European superfollon

What a mess has been organized with the announcement of the creation of the European Super League, news that has overshadowed the hangover from Barça’s cup win and Madrid’s unfortunate draw against Getafe. It escaped Bartomeu in his farewell press conference without anyone giving it too much importance, but Florentino Pérez seems to have entangled half of Europe and has taken the lead and will be the first president.

For the moment who is going to win is Josep Pedrerol, who had planned to interview Don Florentino this Monday at his ‘Chiringuito’. The day before, he launched what we could call a fake challenge in that same program: “I ask Florentino to come so that we know what this is about, to explain to all of Spain what this Super League is”. It must have been approved.

HOURS LATER He was favorable to the invention in ‘Jugones’: “The big clubs have said enough to the UEFA farmhouse, it cannot threaten, or it seeks solutions or it runs out of business.”

In ‘Deportes Cuatro’ a slightly contrary air was detected – “war of the rich, almost no one likes it but there is no turning back” -, while in ‘El golazo de GOL’ they launched a powerful missile at Joan Laporta, when recovering a his interview from four months ago in ‘El match de COPE’. There he assured that “the European League loads the football business, not everything is money because you can load the business and the essences of football.” Amen.