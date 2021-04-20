European Super League: UEFA, FIFA and Federations will not be able to sanction the 12 clubs

The Mercantile Court 17 of Madrid has adopted this Tuesday very precautionary measures to prevent any measure that prevents the implementation of the Super league.

As EFE learned, said court has made this decision to prohibit the FIFA, UEFA and all its associated Federations or Leagues “adopt any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way, directly or indirectly, the launch of the Super League”.

Likewise, said measures prohibit “any sanctioning or disciplinary measure against the participating clubs, their players and managers”.

Twelve of the most important clubs in Europe, including the Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid announced on Sunday night the creation of a European Super League outside of UEFA.

This Monday, Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, announced that they will adopt sanctions as soon as possible and will study the participation of the players of the clubs involved in the next European Championship.

“We are going to impose all the sanctions that we can as soon as possible, remove them from all competitions and prohibit players from participating in our competitions,” Ceferin said.