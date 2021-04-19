European Super League: This is how the ‘new’ Champions League will be played

After the announcement of the creation of the European Super League where they are already confirmed 12 ‘founding’ clubs and the integration of 3 more with this condition is expected, the Spanish newspaper Marca has uncovered what would be the competition format of this new tournament, which seeks to compete directly with the UEFA Champions League, so there is a possibility that it will not be recognized by the governing body European soccer.

The tournament would have the participation of 20 clubs; 15 teams as founders and 5 more guests, which would be divided into two groups of 10 teams each.

The five additional clubs would obtain their place by classification, and this would be given annually according to the performance of the previous season, although it is not specified if this selection would be a kind of promotion and relegation where the 15 founding clubs are also involved.

⚽️ It’s time for you to speak FOR or AGAINST the European Super League! The 12 founding clubs have it clear … And you? RT – YES to the Super League ♥ ️ FAV – NO to the Super League and “modern football” pic.twitter.com/twG4AxSBR5 – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 19, 2021

With the initial idea of ​​continuing to participate in local and international competitions endorsed by FIFA and UEFA, the matches will be played during the week, respecting the calendar of the other competitions.

The first season is expected to begin in August and the matches will be played on a reciprocal visit schedule, guaranteeing 18 matches in the group round, where the top three places qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

The teams that finish in places 4 and 5 will play a round of reclassification to Round Trip, completing the 8 classified from Quarter-Finals, which will be played on a reciprocal visit until reaching the Final, which will be played as a single match in a neutral venue at the end of May.

Teams that would make up the European Super League: Confirmed teams: Manchester United Liverpool FC Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Manchester City Real Madrid Barcelona Atlético de Madrid Juventus AC Milan Inter Teams that could join as founders: Bayern Munich PSG Porto FC

