European Super League still standing without the English clubs; Teams prepare statement

The Super league EuropeanA competition that was announced just two days ago collapses part by part and of the 12 ‘founding’ clubs, the 6 English teams have already got off the boat and some others would be thinking of withdrawing from the competition.

Despite this, according to the Spanish journalist Manu Carreño, the surviving clubs of the competition will continue with the project and will send a statement to inform that they will continue to stand even without the English clubs.

Also read: European Super League runs out of Premier League clubs

Real Madrid, Inter, Juve, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and AC Milan, the remaining 6 teams, would remain in the competition, despite rumors that Milan Barcelona and Atlético could get off the boat.

⚽️ LAST MINUTE ️ Report @ManuCarreno The survivors of the Superliga are going to release a statement announcing that the competition continues without the Englishhttps: //t.co/BSZoXKxxDA – El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 20, 2021

The competition is not endorsed by FIFA or UEFA, which is why the controversy arose, since UEFA informed that the clubs that participate will not be able to participate in their Leagues and the players could lose the possibility of going to the World Cup. .