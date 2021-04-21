European Super League runs out of Premier League clubs

The creation of the European Super League It generated a lot of confusion and the rejection of the other European clubs, which is why the fans, players, teams, coaches and other soccer people united against the supposed new tournament.

Now, in addition to Manchester City, the other Premier League teams, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will withdraw from the competition.

The BBC reported that after Manchester City, the other teams also abandoned the idea of ​​playing this tournament, seeing the rejection of the entire football world.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. – Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our participation in the proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.” Wrote the English Club.

In addition to these clubs, Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid and Milan are also thinking of leaving the competition.