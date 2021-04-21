European Super League officially announces its suspension; Inter de MIlán and Atlético Madrid resign

After the departure of the England teams that had been appointed as founders of the European Super League, the project that leads the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, uncovered a statement in which they announced the suspension of it, anticipating that they will reshape their planning to try again in the future.

“Given the current circumstances, we are reconsidering the appropriate steps to remodel the project, always keeping in mind our goals of offering fans the best possible experience while boosting solidarity payments for the entire soccer community,” the statement read. .

Read also: Mexican National Team: This is how the groups of the Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games were

Under the same vein, the Super League reiterated that modern football needs a change to attract more followers, accusing that the departure of the English teams was due to external pressure, targeting the fans, the English Federation and the British Government.

“The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs a change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work “

On the other hand, this morning the withdrawal of three other clubs was confirmed; Atlético de Madrid from Spain, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

The Atlético de Madrid Board of Directors, meeting this Wednesday morning, “has decided to formally communicate to the Superliga and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project,” the club announced in an official statement. in his web page.

“Atlético de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today,” the Spanish team announced.

Inter Milan confirmed on Wednesday that his club “is no longer part of the Super League project”, of which he was one of the founding partners.

“FC Internazionale Milan confirms that the Club is no longer part of the Superliga project,” read the statement from the Milanese club. “We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion have been part of our DNA since we were born. Our commitment to stakeholders to improve football will never change,” the note adds.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América ‘favored’ by Televisa at the close of Clausura 2021

# FUTBOLxSDM ⚽️

Á

Through an official statement, AC Milan ⚫ announced its separation from the European Super League pic.twitter.com/yuf7GVTmpk – Goal kick (@SaqueDeMetaCO) April 21, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: