European Super League, live | Disbandment of English clubs in the Super League

London Mayor asks clubs to listen to fans

The Mayor of London, Sadiq khan, asked the city’s clubs involved in the European Super League to rethink their participation in the competition and to listen to the fans.

“Over the last year I have been proud of the generosity of the London clubs. They have provided food, medical facilities and accommodation to our community and toilets, as well as entertainment to millions of people when they needed it most,” Khan said.

“It is of that spirit of football that our city is proud of, so it is very disappointing that these clubs plan to enter the European Super League, something that goes against merit and fair competition, “he added.

“The Super League is the antithesis of everything that football stands for. I ask the clubs to rethink their participation and to listen to the fans, on whom your success depends, “said the mayor of the British capital.